Sex offender found living with young children in Guntersville, deputies say

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Marshall County has been charged with violating his rules as a sex offender.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Sorter Road in Guntersville to complete a sex offender verification request. Deputies say they found Christopher Shane Henderson hiding in a closet.
Deputies say four adults and four children all under 8 years old were also found living at this residence. This is a direct violation of state laws for convicted sex offenders.
Henderson was charged with adult a sex offender in a prohibited residence and a sex offender living with a minor. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
