Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winds continue circulating around a large ridge of high pressure well back to the west while an area of low pressure and a stalled front remain anchored over The Southeast, meaning our weather pattern changes very little day-to-day through the weekend. The stagnant weather pattern will again yield increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms each afternoon across all of Central Alabama.
Another disturbance will rotate across the region tomorrow which may serve to actually increase the coverage of rain and thunderstorms. This system will slide slowly south tomorrow night and Monday which may decrease rainfall coverage and thunderstorm intensity for the beginning of next week with this trend. Highs today will be around 90 with overnight lows continuing around 75.
Meanwhile as we continue Hurricane Season 2019, An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could become a tropical depression early next week while it moves west-northwestward toward the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center reports a 40% chance for Tropical Development with this system over the next five days.
