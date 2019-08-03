Saturday Morning Weather

Meanwhile as we continue Hurricane Season 2019, An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could become a tropical depression early next week while it moves west-northwestward toward the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center reports a 40% chance for Tropical Development with this system over the next five days.