New park, walking trail to Cahaba River coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is working on a new park and walking trail to give folks better access to the Cahaba River.
The Cahaba Riverchase Greenway Trailhead is located right next to Riverchase Elementary.
The city received two federal grants that cover most of the $1.1 million project. It’s all part of the plan for Hoover to become a more ‘walkable’ city.
“The Cahaba River is a true amenity to the city and opening that river up to more people, we think is a priority for us and this is one step in that direction," said Tim Westhoven, Chief Operations Officer for Hoover.
If weather doesn’t become a factor, the park should be complete by the end of October.
