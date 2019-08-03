Missing child out of Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an alert for a missing 6-year-old boy.
Jonathan Pascal is a black male and may be suffering from a condition that requires medication. He was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday, July 26, 2019 around 10:30 am. Johnathan may be with his mother, 38-year-old Maranda Rudolph. The direction they are travel is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3353 or call 911.
