Improvements set for North Chalkville Road in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to a joint project between the city of Trussville and Jefferson County, Chalkville Mountain Road will be getting some big improvements.
Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said he has a problem most cities want: A lot of people moving to his city, but they need to make some changes to get those people moving on the roadway.
North Chalkville Road is getting a lot of attention between Green Drive and Valley Road. New traffic signals are up, but not activated. Jefferson County paid for that installation. The mayor says at Valley Road, there will be a right in and right out intersection. That means no more left turns off of North Chalkville. And a paving project on Valley Road up to the Pinnacle Shopping Center should also help cut traffic jams on Highway 11.
“It has been a concern for quite some time. We hope this will alleviate some of the problems with not only accidents, but congestion in that particular area,” Mayor Choat said.
Choat hopes to see a lot of the work completed around Labor Day. That will help out for the weekend holiday shopping and some back to school buying.
