Fight breaks out at Riverchase Galleria, juvenile struck by gunfire

Fight breaks out at Riverchase Galleria, juvenile struck by gunfire
By WBRC Staff | August 3, 2019 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 5:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are heavily present at the Riverchase Galleria, Saturday afternoon after a fight, involving multiple people and a juvenile struck by gunfire.

According to authorities, Hoover police responded to a report of a fight between a group of males, in the north parking deck. At least one person fired a weapon and the group ran.

Shortly after, police were dispatched to Von Maur on the report of a juvenile struck by gunfire. The minor was treated and released on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.