Fight breaks out at Riverchase Galleria, juvenile struck by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are heavily present at the Riverchase Galleria, Saturday afternoon after a fight, involving multiple people and a juvenile struck by gunfire.
According to authorities, Hoover police responded to a report of a fight between a group of males, in the north parking deck. At least one person fired a weapon and the group ran.
Shortly after, police were dispatched to Von Maur on the report of a juvenile struck by gunfire. The minor was treated and released on the scene.
This is a developing story.
Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.