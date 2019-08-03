Free breastfeeding support programs offered for nursing moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Breastfeeding Week kicked off August 1, and that kicks off an entire month of awareness.
That’s why Brookwood Baptist Medical Center wants to make sure moms know about their lactation support programs.
Free group support meetings are held every week in six different locations around the Birmingham area, and all nursing moms are welcome, whether they delivered at Brookwood or not.
“We went through a lot of challenges with reflux, dairy allergies, double ear infections, decreases in my supply, and I would not have been able to work through all of that without the support group,” said Addie Hendricks, a first time mom.
Brookwood Baptist Medical Center was just given the Better Bama Babies designation for their work supporting nursing mothers.
To find a nursing support group near you, click here.
