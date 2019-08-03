FBI investigating Wells Fargo bank robbery

By WBRC Staff | August 3, 2019 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 1:51 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that took place Saturday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo on Summit Boulevard right before 1 p.m.

The robber handed a note to the teller demanding money. The robber then left on foot.

There are no reported injuries in the robbery.

The suspect has been described as white male wearing a long sleeved shirt and a white baseball cap.

It is unknown at this time how much money was taken.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

