FBI investigating Wells Fargo bank robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that took place Saturday afternoon.
The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo on Summit Boulevard right before 1 p.m.
The robber handed a note to the teller demanding money. The robber then left on foot.
There are no reported injuries in the robbery.
The suspect has been described as white male wearing a long sleeved shirt and a white baseball cap.
It is unknown at this time how much money was taken.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
