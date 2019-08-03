Capital murder charges dropped against Tuscaloosa man after 4 years in jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Tuscaloosa is out of jail after four years waiting to be tried for murder after new evidence showed he did not commit the crime.
Shadrell Matthews cut the grass at his grandmother’s Tuscaloosa home Friday for the first time in years.
“Man, all types of excitement and different emotions, extreme joy and happy to see the folks that care for me,” Matthews said while surrounded loved ones and his legal team.
Matthews spent nearly four years in the Tuscaloosa County Jail waiting to go to trial on capital murder charges. Prosecutors dropped those charges Thursday.
Authorities accused him of helping Alexius Foster stab his uncle George Foster to death in 2013. The charges were based on eyewitness testimony his lawyers discredited this week.
“The best part is seeing Shadrell out with his family, with his friends and no longer incarcerated,” Laura Segers Fikes, one of his attorneys explained.
Two people scheduled to testify Matthews claimed he got cuts to his arm and leg during Foster’s killing. Matthews’ lawyers found pictures on the cell phones of those witnesses days after the murder that show he didn’t have cuts on his arm as they had claimed and the cut on his leg happened well before the murder happened.
“It’s always a special feeling when the system works right. And that just feels good as a lawyer when you’re able to help an innocent man come home to his family,” Fikes continued.
Matthews is learning what it means to be free again. “Looking up, looking around, going to the bathroom when I want to, going to the refrigerator.” He now wants to continue his education and hopes to enroll in school and get a job after spending more time with his family.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.