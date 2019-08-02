Tuscaloosa County school system bus drivers navigate obstacle course

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County school buses weaved through an obstacle course at Kentuck Park this week.
Deniece Honeycutt got familiar with driving a bigger bus. She wanted to get better at some things. “Backing up was the biggest thing for me,” Honeycutt said.
More than 230 bus drivers and aides will go through this training over four days. The course was based on bus accidents the system experienced over the past year.
Honeycutt and other drivers from the Vance and Brookwood area practiced stopping and checking for traffic around the bus before signaling to kids to come on board.
They’re also focused on keeping discipline on the bus so there are fewer distractions.
“Our only mission for the transportation department is to transport these kids from home to school safely, from the school to home safely,” according Donna Christian, Director of Transportation for Tuscaloosa County Schools.
Fall classes resume for Tuscaloosa County and City Schools Wednesday.
