Storm damage takes out hair salon

MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of a hair salon in Morris are picking up the pieces after a tree fell on their business during Thursday‘s storms.
Luckily, no one was injured, but this certainly was a devastating blow to this family who just celebrated their two year business anniversary Thursday.
Whitney Shepard is the owner’s daughter. They were all inside when the tree fell on the house Thursday afternoon.
They found out the foundation is still good, but the house has been moved off the foundation. After talking with the insurance folks on Friday, they found out they will likely have to tear down the entire structure and rebuild.
“Heartbroken, I guess is the way I would put it. I mean this is like our home. It’s like a mom and pop place, you know everything comes in and it’s family to us. But in the end, I know God will provide," says Shepherd.
Insurance will help pay most of it. In the meantime, they will operate out of the building next-door that they have rented out in the past.
