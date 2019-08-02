‘Stand up for Sickle Cell’ comedy show happening Saturday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big comedy show in Tuscaloosa will help raise awareness for sickle cell disease.
On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., you can support the Stand up for Sickle Cell comedy show benefiting the Sickle Cell Association of West Alabama at the Bama Theater in downtown Tuscaloosa.
The director said the money goes towards helping people who have sickle cell get the services they need. Genetic testing and blood transfusions are just some of the examples. The organization is also in the business of educating the community about sickle cell disease, which is a rare blood disorder.
Well-known comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine" Johnson will take the stage for the cause.
“FunnyMaine - we’ve all seen all his ‘how Alabama fans watch games’ on YouTube. With the lower life expectancy for people affected by sickle, we want to make sure those families of those patients have the necessary resources so they can thrive and beat those odds in life,“ said Jennifer Harris, Executive Director of Sickle Cell Association of West Alabama.
Get tickets at the door or at this link.
