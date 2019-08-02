Small homes being built in Clay County for transitioning veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups of volunteers are building 30 small homes for veterans outside the city of Lineville in Clay County . Two of those are being built this weekend.
Kathleen Saucier, of Samson’s Strength Sustainable Veterans Project, Inc., says the homes will be used as transitional homes for veterans struggling with homelessness, and joblessness.
She says Mark Hamilton, the manager of Home Depot’s Oxford location and a Team Depot captain, has organized workers from four Home Depot locations and Alan Meadows, a homebuilder, donated his time, and prepared foundations.
Saucier says the homes will be important, especially to returning veterans.
“We will get them set up with the VA, get them connected with their health benefits, as well as their disability benefits, as well job training skills, because we have, as I said, 28 homes after these two to build, so the veterans will be part of that,” Saucier said.
Saucier says Alabama veterans, in particular, often struggle with homelessness, joblessness and worse, due to struggles with PTSD, among other things.
"In addition, Alabama statistics just came out from the Department of Veterans' Affairs, state department, and Admiral Kent Davis, just put out on his site, we in Alabama have one of the highest suicide among our young veterans. And so part of what we know is that when they don't have a mission or a purpose when they come back and they're struggling with that, that's when they fall into that dangerous spot of attempting suicide or suicide."
Saucier says she donated the land, which she bought with an inheritance. Other buildings will be built on the property, including a community center for the veterans and a community kitchen. She says a nearby greenhouse will also provide skills for them.
The first two homes are expected to be mostly finished by the end of Saturday. Members of Samson’s Strength and of Wounded Warrior Alabama also assisted in the construction.
