Saturday kicks off Westside community day in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a busy weekend in Tuscaloosa, as a back-to-school bash in the city’s westside is happening Saturday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at A.L. Freeman Park. Free food and games will be provided to families.
There will also be resources available like free school supplies, hygiene products and health screenings. Parents will also get a chance to meet with local teachers at their childrens’ schools because educators will also be participating.
“The parents love it; they love it all. We got more parents excited then the kids are so it’s a great event for our community,” said Mind Changers CEO Rodney Pelt.
Before you go to Westside community day, stop by WBRC’s stuff the bus campaign.
Josh Gauntt, Wes Wyatt, Kelvin Reynolds and Ugochi Iloka will be at the Walmart on McFarland Blvd. in Northport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday collecting school supplies for local students.
