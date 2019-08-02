Officials address HAZMAT spill in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Fire Department is on the scene after a chemical spill at Urology Centers of Alabama on 3485 Independence Dr.
A leak was discovered in a 12 gallon drum containing Xylene, a flammable chemical and a skin irritant. Officials do not know how much of the chemical has leaked out.
The leak has been contained and Jefferson County EMA is on scene.
Alabama Environmental Management Department has been contacted to clean up the leak.
