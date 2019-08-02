New turf field to take Helena football to next level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The keys have been handed over and the Helena Huskies will soon play on their new $1 million turf football field for the 2019 season.
“We play nine football games and 50-60 soccer games on it, so it’s going to benefit all of our students and the school. It’s an absolutely beautiful facility,” said Helena Head Coach Richie Busby.
The Huskies enter 2019 with a lot of experience and have a loaded roster of returning players. Coach Busby believes having the new turf field will take Helena’s football program to the next level.
“It gives you the ability to be on the field every day. It helps you from a camp stand point, the youth can play on it, soccer. It is going to take our program to the next level because it’s just something we need with the lack of space that we have and the number of athletes we have, it’s something we can be on all the time,” Busby added.
Helena will start practicing on its new turf field next week and will celebrate the new addition on Aug. 17 for Husky Day.
