New approach to remove obstacles from students’ lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Schools is taking a new approach to addressing issues that students might face outside the classroom.
They opened the Wenonah Life Center Thursday, at Wenonah High School.
It will provide social service programs and aim to remove obstacles that students might face.
There will be a food pantry, college and career help, healthcare, and counseling services.
"We cannot shy away from the importance of addressing mental health, period, point blank. Because none of us in this room are on our best day when our mind is not focused and when we are challenged to think and deal with other things. It is an intervention, that helps make us whole,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.
