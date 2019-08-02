Moving begins from Anniston City Hall to temporary location

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of a land swap with the federal government, Anniston city workers are now moving furniture, files and other items out of city hall to a new, but temporary location.
City workers have been moving from the current city hall on Gurnee Avenue to a temporary location on McClellan Boulevard in the Consolidated Publishing Building. It is expected to last until the end of August, if that long.
This week, we caught a glimpse of City Finance Manager Corey Salley and other workers moving files and file cabinets out of the World War II-era city hall.
A deal with the federal government means the General Services Administration will demolish the current city hall and replace it with a new federal courthouse. The city government, in return, will receive the current federal courthouse on Noble Street and presumably use it for a city hall.
“The move to the temporary location is just that - temporary. The plan will be to move back downtown to a permanent location downtown,” says Mayor Jack Draper.
However, Draper now calls moving into the federal courthouse “an option.” Councilman Ben Little has been pushing for a study to see if building a new city hall outright might cost less.
