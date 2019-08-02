More car break-ins reported in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Several cars were broken into overnight in Pinson. This has reportedly been an issue since the spring.
Renae says her husband’s car had two windows smashed, her car had one smashed, and her 1-year-old’s car seat was thrown to the ground.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies came out to take evidence and it was then their neighbors realized their car was missing and another neighbor’s firearm was gone.
"It made me very upset, the matter of the fact that I work hard and do what I need to do as an upstanding citizen. And for someone to think they can come on to your property and violate your space and your family, it's very upsetting," says Renae.
Renae is nervous because several homes nearby are abandoned and she believes that attracts crime. She’s also nervous because street lights here don’t work, so at night their street is dark.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says they are aware of this and are looking into it.
