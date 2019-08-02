Local Syrian finds racist note in gym bag

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -A Vestavia man, born in Syria opened his gym bag this week and found a racist note inside.
The note has a Swastika symbol and the words “go back to where you came from” on it. Karim Shamsi—Basha, who is a freelance journalist, had just finished taking a shower at the gym when he found the hateful letter.
Basha says he doesn't hold a grudge against the person that did it. He says that person needs love.
"This person who did this needs to know I don't hate them or despise them. I actually send them more love than I sent anybody else because that's the only thing to sway them to come around. That's the only thing that's going to keep us on this planet. And if we hate each other and commit acts like this against each other, we won't be around much longer,” Basha said.
Vestavia Hills Police are investigating the incident. Basha has been an American citizen since the 80s. He tells us he would like to meet whoever did this, even offering to buy them lunch so they can get to know each other.
