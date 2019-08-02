Lawson State: Zucchini Enchildas

INGREDIENTS
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tsp. ground cumin
2 tsp. chili powder
To taste, Kosher salt
3 c. shredded rotisserie chicken
1 1/3 c. red enchilada sauce, divided
4 large zucchini, halved lengthwise
1 c. shredded Monterey jack
1 c. shredded cheddar
Sour cream, for drizzling, fresh cilantro, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, and chili powder and season with salt. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add chicken and 1 cup of enchilada sauce and stir until coated.
2. On a cutting board, use a Y-shaped vegetable peeler to peel thin slices of zucchini. Lay out 3 slices, slightly overlapping, and top with a spoonful of chicken mixture. Roll up and transfer to a baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and chicken mixture.
3. Spoon remaining cup enchilada sauce over zucchini enchiladas and top with both cheeses.
4. Bake until cheese is melty and enchiladas are warmed through, 20 minutes.
5. Top with sour cream and cilantro before serving.
