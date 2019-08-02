K&J’s Elegant Pastries and Milkshakes

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - If there’s anyone who should know how to beat the heat it would be a meteorologist, right? Which is why we find Fred Hunter chilling out in Alabaster because if The Monster Shakes at K&J’s Elegant Pastries can’t cool you down, you’re in for a Long Hot Summer.
So, we’re taking you to Alabaster to shake things up with K&J’s Award Winning Monster Shakes, which are really Works Of Art. Together with her husband Jonathan, Kristal Bryant crafts shakes which are a sure cure for the days when, as Krystal says, “It’s hot, hot, hot.”
Find out how she went from Stay-At-Home Baker to Celebrity Milk Shake Maker in the video above.
