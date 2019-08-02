Jerry Hood ready to create new era at Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Although he arrived on campus June 4, Jerry Hood said he’s already seen a difference with his players at Leeds High School.
“We wiped the slate clean. I told my assistant coaches whatever we’ve become is what I know. Everyone had a blank sheet of paper when we started summer workouts and here we are two months later and we’re performing very well,” Jerry Hood said.
Hood, who coached at Clay-Chalkville for eight years, takes over a Leeds program that suffered through its first losing season since 2005 finishing 3-7.
The Greenwave is looking to bounce back with Hood in charge.
“We return three or four starters on both offense and defense. We’re starting a freshman quarterback Jared Latta, but he started a few games last year as an eighth grader. He has college potential,” Hood added.
The Hood era at Leeds begins August 23 against Sylacauga.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.