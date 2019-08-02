Jasper Vikings looking to march into new territory on the gridiron in 2019

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The excitement is really high in Jasper surrounding the Vikings’ second season under Head Coach Bryan Moore. Coming off a third round playoff run in 2018 and with a brand new turf field, Jasper has the feel of a big time football program.
“We lost a lot of leaders from a year ago,” said Moore. “But one thing I know, these guys have worked hard this summer to get ready for the fall. We have some seniors that we feel can step up and help us get to where we want to go, which is to win football games.”
Jasper lost its first and last games last season, while winning 11 straight in between, before having the season end to Mortimer Jordan in the semi-finals in Class 5A. The Vikings open the season against Cullman Thursday, Aug. 22 on Jasper’s new turf field.
