How Chilton County Schools is dealing with teacher shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County schools has only two teaching vacancies, but that is only after the system filled several spots over the summer.
Right now the school system still needs a math and science teacher at one of the schools.
Those subjects have been critical need areas, that can be hard to fill for districts everywhere.
Chilton County is in a unique situation in that they are sandwiched between Birmingham and Montgomery.
That can be a blessing because they can bring people in from those metropolitan communities but, on the other end it can also be a curse.
"If they have those degrees and they are in critical need areas, and they are from metro Birmingham and metro Montgomery, and an opportunity comes up for them to get closer to home, that’s what they are going to do. So we’ve been fortunate so far, but it is become a issue in our county, statewide, and nationwide,” said Superintendent Jason Griffin.
School starts Tuesday for students.
Griffin said if they can’t fill those vacancies, one option is to ask retired teachers to come back and work part time.
