Grand opening of new trail at Red Mountain Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest piece of the Red Mountain trail systems will open Friday August 2.
The High Ore Line trail extension will connect the high line, which starts at Jefferson County’s Western Health Center, with the new western entrance to Red Mountain Park.
Completion of the extension, gives walkers and cyclists a four-mile, mostly off-street, path.
Freshwater Land Trust used a federal Tiger Grant to build the trail, on land donated by Vulcan Materials and Wenonah Properties. Freshwater says a fence was erected along part of the trail extension, to keep people away from what is still an active quarry.
A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 10am Friday morning at the Red Mountain Park’s new western entrance on Venice Road.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.