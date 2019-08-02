FIRST ALERT: Several opportunities for rain this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We still have a few showers lingering across the area, but the majority of us will have a dry morning commute. Similar to yesterday, we will likely see additional showers and storms form late in the morning hours and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 50 percent. With more clouds and higher rain chances, high temperatures could be a few degrees below average with many locations climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Majority of the storms should dissipate after sunset with only a few showers expected tonight into early Saturday morning.