FIRST ALERT: Several opportunities for rain this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We still have a few showers lingering across the area, but the majority of us will have a dry morning commute. Similar to yesterday, we will likely see additional showers and storms form late in the morning hours and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chance around 50 percent. With more clouds and higher rain chances, high temperatures could be a few degrees below average with many locations climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Majority of the storms should dissipate after sunset with only a few showers expected tonight into early Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form today and into the weekend will have the potential to produce strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Storms that become strong won’t last for long. In fact, most of the wind related damage reports over the past week have been from storms falling apart bringing strong winds directly down to the surface in small areas. We call these downbursts/microbursts. Events like this are very common during the summer months.
WEEKEND FORECAST: If you plan on working in the yard this weekend, you’ll want to do so during the morning hours which typically trend dry. Rain chance on Saturday is 40 percent with higher rain chances expected on Sunday. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Hopefully some spots will see some beneficial rainfall.
NEXT WEEK RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances look to drop next Tuesday with many locations staying dry and heating up into the lower 90s. We’ll be watching for a series of disturbances from the northwest giving us rain opportunities as we head into the middle part of next week. Highs likely in the lower 90s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The disturbance out in the middle of the Atlantic has decreasing odds of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Yesterday the odds were at 70 percent. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting a 50 percent chance for development. Higher wind shear will likely disrupt further organization as it moves to the west. We’ll continue to watch the latest trends, but this system has a lot of obstacles in front of it.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. It will notify you of the latest forecasts, warnings, and will detect lightning nearby. It'll be a great free tool to have over the weekend as rain chances increase.
Have a great weekend!
