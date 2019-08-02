Family of gun violence victim presented with check

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The outpouring of support continues for the family of 4-year-old Jurnee Coleman, who died Wednsday, after being hit by a stray bullet. The director of Kikstart presented a $1,000 check to Jurnee’s father, Michael Coleman.
Dr. Douglas Jackson says he is trying to help the family with any needs they might have. Coleman says the family is still healing and is grateful for this overwhelmingly kind gesture.
"I mean words really can’t explain how I feel, because I never would have thought that my daughter would have this much love across the world. So it really means more than anything and I really appreciate y’all,” says Coleman.
Coleman says the family will gather tomorrow and discuss funeral arrangements.
