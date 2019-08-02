Dog bites dad, son at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police investigated an incident involving a dad and his son being bitten by a dog at an animal shelter.
Tuscaloosa police were called on Thursday to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
The father and son were taken to the hospital and were treated for their injuries.
The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter wrote on their Facebook page explaining the incident. They describe it as a horrible dog bite accident and that they are still investigating what led to the dog to react.
The post goes on to state that making sure the shelter is a safe place for all visitors is their top priority. The staff said they’re devastated about the father and son getting bitten by a dog while looking into adoption and that their hearts go out to the family.
Tuscaloosa police said the investigation was protocol, and that they’ve ruled it as an accident, so no one will be charged.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.