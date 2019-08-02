Doctors talk importance of vaccinations before school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with an important reminder: parents, make sure your child has gotten all their vaccines before heading back to school.
Right now through August 9th, the Jefferson County Department of Health is hosting a Back-to-School Immunization Rush.
And after the measles outbreak earlier this year, doctors want you to remember; not everything you read on social media about vaccines is true.
“We are bombarded with information from our friends and relatives, and there’s a lot of questions about time frames and, ‘Hey, I gave my child a vaccine and also at the same time they were diagnosed with Autism,'" Dr. Rachel Lee with UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases said. "Correlation does not mean causation. Vaccines have been proven to be effective and safe.”
To find out where the JCDH is administering the vaccines and which ones are recommended for you and your child, click here.
