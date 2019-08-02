Chilton County school resource officers discuss safety plans

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County school resource officers met Friday in an effort to review last year and plan out what they can do to keep students safe in the 2019-2020 school year.
In addition, they also reviewed terminology for lockdowns that was implemented recently. That move was made at the state level and streamlines the procedure to three phases.
"One is heightened awareness, is where if you think something might be happening. Then we’re going to secure our perimeter, when we know something is happening around our campus, when there might be a threat close. And then code red lock down which is what it means, it’s a lock down. So when they hear the word lock down they know something is happening on their campus,” said Mickey Hardwick, Chilton County Safe Schools Coordinator.
