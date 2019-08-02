Big crowd in Montevallo for the Just Show up Concert featuring Alessia Cara

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of people showed up for the Just Show Up in Montevallo.
Mayor Holli Cost says that in June, the city was notified about being hand picked for the concert.
“The reason they selected Montevallo is because of our progressive nature and all of the big changes we’ve had over the last few years. We have a beautiful, beautiful landscape Street project. It’s now an incredibly walkable area. We have our park, that’s been under new development, so we just have so many assets to share and we are excited to share them with those coming to visit," she explains.
