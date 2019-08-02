B’ham Fire will install free smoke detectors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue was at Peace in the Park and their mission to prevent future fire deaths continued Thursday night. They want to make sure each home is equipped with a working smoke detector.
This is partly in response to a house fire in the Wylam community, that took the life of a young mother and her two children—just four and five years old.
Inside a portable trailer, they demonstrated how quickly a room can fill with smoke after something like an oven fire. They say there’s no reason not to have a smoke detector, and that it actually increases your chance of survival by 66%.
“A working smoke detector is just one part of a home safety plan. The second, and just equally as important, is to have an exit drill or exit plan for you to find two ways out of your house if it’s on fire," says Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
You can always contact the fire department for a free smoke detector. They will come to your house and install it and test it out before they leave. Contact them at 205-785-1332. You can also contact the American Red Cross at 205-795-8711 if you live outside the city limits.
