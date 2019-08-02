Authorities investigate shooting death of 15-year-old in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Smith Street around 3 p.m. in response to a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim - who has not been identified - was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the incident may have been an accident, but they’re not ruling out other factors yet.
No other details are currently available, but Brighton Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department continue their investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.