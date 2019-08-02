Alabama transplant brings the Bible to the 21st century

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A project that started five years ago is finally complete for Michael Straus.
The lawyer from New York City, who moved to Birmingham, has translated the Bible from the Greek language into a 21st century edition title, “The New Testament.”
“I wanted this to resonate with a more modern tone,” said Straus. “I think it is important for the message to be interpreted into our time, to help people relate. but not only that help people to think and want to dig deeper. This is not a work targeted just for one audience, it is for everybody.”
Straus began his work on the translation in 2014 and worked basically everyday for five years to complete the work. “The New Testament” is now available for purchase.
