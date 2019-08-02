AATC: Grilled chicken satay with peanut sauce

By WBRC Staff | August 2, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 1:29 PM

AATC’s grilled chicken satay with peanut sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup pineapple juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

Peanut sauce

3 Tbsp peanut butter

2 Tbsp coconut milk

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 cup chicken stock

Directions:

Marinate chicken in olive oil and pineapple juice. Grill them and set aside. Heat coconut milk and peanut butter over medium heat and add chicken stock. Add brown sugar and stir as it heats. It will thicken in minutes. Cut chicken into strips and skewer them. Dip in peanut sauce or Thai sauce. These are great and sort of fun to make!

