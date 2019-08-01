Tuscaloosa man sentenced to prison after almost running over officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who Tuscaloosa police said tried to run over an officer is now serving time behind bars.
A U.S. district judge sentenced 23-year-old Devonte Tucker of Tuscaloosa to a decade in prison.
Tucker pleaded guilty for having of a gun on him while he was a felon. But there’s more to this case because an officer could’ve been hurt.
Investigators said that in November 2018 Tucker was the passenger of a reported stolen car. Although the driver complied to the officer, Tucker nearly ran over him when approached at Creekwood Village Apartments.
Officers chased him at speeds of nearly 100 mph leading them to the Springbrook neighborhood, where Tucker ditched the car and started to run.
Police said Tucker was armed with a stolen gun, when captured and arrested. Now he’s serving 10 years in prison because of it.
