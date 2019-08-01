Trash Pandas reveal 2020 schedule

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - Baseball fans are counting down the days until the first pitch for the Rocket City Trash Pandas! On Thursday, the team took a big step forward, releasing the 2020 schedule.
The RCTPs will actually start the season with a five game road trip in Birmingham, starting April 9th. After that, as WAFF 48′s Carl Prather confirmed last night, the very first Rocket City Trash Panda home game will be Wednesday, April 15th against the Mississippi Braves.
There are a total of 70 home games between April 15th and Labor Day. The team is promising fireworks shows and giveaways on every home series. The full schedule for those promotions is still being finalized and will be released next year. For now, the team is giving us a look at 4 special promotions:
● April 29, 12:05 p.m. - Mid-Week Businessperson / Student Special vs. Montgomery Biscuits
● May 24, 6:05 p.m. - Memorial Day Salute to the Military vs. Biloxi Shuckers
● July 3, 7:05 p.m. - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza vs. Birmingham Barons
● July 14, 12:05 p.m. - Mid-Week Businessperson / Student Special vs. Jackson Generals
The team also unveiled two special new logos commemorating the 2020 debut season. Check out the full schedule below the logos!
