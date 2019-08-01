An app to track your kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For parents who often wonder just where their child is when they are away from home, a app that allows people to track their children or other family members is bringing peace of mind.
The app is called Life360. It works like a GPS, where you will get immediate information on a map where your children or any family members are at that moment. Brad Walton, has a 15 year old daughter and he says the app helps bring peace of mind for him and his wife.
“When we got it she was active. She is a cheerleader. She is always going with friends. This gave us a little sense that I know exactly where she was. Cause I know sometimes I didn’t always tell my mom where I was.” Walton said.
Law enforcement likes the app also. “This Life360 app I think is awesome. I’ve been using it for a couple of years for now.” Sgt. Michael Mangina said.
Irondale Police Sergeant Michael Mangina and his wife use the app and they call it a great security provider. “You can get notifications on it. You can get alerts. There is even a crash detection alert.” Mangina said.
Providing information about locations on the app is free but there is a pay feature that allows you to track whether or not your child is speeding. Walton says his daughter does not consider it spying. “it doesn’t freak her out. Kids these days are tech savvy anyway. The all have these crazy apps. She thinks it fun. She can come home and say I know you went to Arby’s for lunch.” Walton said.
“Its great to keep everyone safe to find out where they are. It keeps your family safe.” Mangina said.
