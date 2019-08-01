Thursday afternoon storms cause damage and power outages around the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong storms Thursday afternoon, cause a tree to fall on a salon in Morris and power outages for hundreds of people in Gardendale.
Hairbenders family salon near Glenwood Lane in Morris Ala was damaged after a tree fell on the business. There were people inside, but everyone was able to exit the building safely.
In the Gardendale area, 1700 customers have been affected by scattered thunderstorms. 566 people are still without power. Crews are ion the scene working to restore power.
