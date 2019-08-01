Teachers finding new ways to raise money for classroom supplies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Margaret Ware is about to begin to her 17th year as an educator and she knows how expensive it can be to have a classroom where students can thrive.
“I spend anywhere from $600 to $1000 a year, all throughout the year, because I believe a kid should never go without supplies,” she said.
A lot of teachers feel that way. Some have now taken to social media, to try and get funds for their classroom.
“We are given a little bit by the state but, I still end up spending over a $1,000 a year out of my own pocket. And as we know, we can’t put all of that on our taxes. So I thought I’m going to have to find other ways," said Ronda Gamble, a Library media specialist at Davis-Emerson Middle School in Tuscaloosa County.
Gamble is also one of those that has posted the classroom supplies she needs on Amazon, and then shares it on social media using #ClearTheList. Already, she’s starting to see some donations come in.
“There is a no way that I would have gotten near the stuff in my library without the help of others,” said Gamble.
“I think it’s wonderful, when the community sees the need and they are helping us. I mean whatever you do in your life, you got there through a teacher,” said Ware.
