Southside man charged with felony for shooting neighbor’s dog

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County man is charged after allegedly shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog.
64-year-old Paul Wilson Barker is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.
This after Amy Marie Davis says her husky mix, Nova, slipped her leash Saturday.
She says Nova’s puppies got loose from a pen and Nova went after them. Two of them went down the street and Nova followed.
"I heard Nova, like, holler out like a whine," Davis recalls. "I see the last puppy come running out of the yard, and Nova comes flying out, but into the ditch where there was another fence line, another property.
"As she was making her way into the street, the man shot her in her hindquarters," Davis continued, tearfully. "She fumbled onto the ground, she ended up in the street, maybe three feet from where he shot her...she passed away in my arms, in the street."
Davis says she got the dog years ago to help her get through the grief of losing her child.
"He didn't just take my dog from me, he took my best friend. When I watched her hit that ground, it felt like I watched my child dying all over again," Davis said tearfully.
She says Nova was a gentle dog who never hurt anyone and likely didn’t hurt the man’s chickens as he claimed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.