Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation

Hyten's nomination was opposed by several of the women on the panel, including one Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a former reserve officer and survivor of a sexual assault while in college. Others voting no were two Democratic presidential contenders, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has made military sexual misconduct one of her top issues in the Senate, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, an Iraq War veteran who lost her legs when her helicopter was shot down.