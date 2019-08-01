Rutledge Middle School delays first day of school to address mold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first day of school will be delayed at Rutledge Middle School, in Midfield, after the discovery of surface mold on the campus.
Students will return on Monday August 12, which will give officials three days to address the issue.
The mold, discovered by a member of the maintenance team, is said to be minor and is confined to nine classrooms. The rooms have been isolated and environmental testing will be conducted.
“We appreciate that this may be an inconvenience for some parents,” says superintendent Shun Williams. “And, we thank them for bearing with us as we make the school environment not only academically stimulating, but safe for our students as well.”
Students will make up the three days May 26-May 28, 2020.
