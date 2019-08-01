Police need help identifying person of interest after residential burglaries

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest after a series of residential burglaries.
They want to talk to him about break-ins in some apartments near Reserve Trail and Cahaba River Road.
So far, investigators haven’t had many leads.
If you have any information in regard to his identity, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Cobb at 205-978-0117, VHPD at 205-978-0140, text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) keyword VHPD, or submit a tip via the web by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab on the Vestavia Hills Police Facebook page.
