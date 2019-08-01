Pedestrian struck and killed by car in downtown B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on 1st Ave. N on Thursday morning.
Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The accident happened near 50th St. N., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver went off the road and hit a nearby Motel 8. There is not any damage reported to the building. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
As of 5 a.m., 1st Ave. N near the scene remains closed to traffic.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.