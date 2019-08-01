Pastor remembers Willoe Watkins for infectious personality

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are facing murder charges after a woman went missing and was later found at the bottom of a well in Tuscaloosa County. We’re told 20-year-old Willoe Watkins was trying to turn her life around when she went missing in June.
“Always stay humble and kind” is the picture Willoe Watkins posted on her Facebook page a month before she went missing on June 17th. This past weekend, her body was found in the bottom of a well on a property off Will Walker Lane in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators found what looked like fresh cement in the well. Court documents say someone poured cement on the top of her body.
"Willoe was the kind of person who, when she came in a room she brightened everybody’s day. She has a very infectious smile,” College and Career Pastor Tim Reneau with Oasis of Praise Church said. Willoe had been attending Oasis of Praise church in Bessemer for almost a year.
"Willoe came to us from the Lovelady Center. She was involved in our ministry. She came in and was here about 9 months. Got really involved and was working at an attorney's office,” Reneau said. Pastor Reneau is still finding it hard to believe she's gone.
"When we first found out on Sunday I was really just in shock..kind of processing it from there knowing that I was going to have to explain to our students that’s involved in the ministry here. You have a lot of emotion. Thankful she was found. Not thankful for the outcome,” Reneau said.
Reneau wants people to remember Willoe for her infectious personality. She was trying to turn her life around when it was cut too short.
"It’s a tragic situation not only for Willoe and her family but for the families of those who were involved in the crime. I want them to know that I’m praying for them. I pray that they finding saving grace in Jesus Christ,” Reneau said.
In 2015, Willoe's mother was found dead in mobile home after police say she had been held against her will for days and beaten to death. Investigators say she was killed over food stamps.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Willoe’s funeral expenses.
