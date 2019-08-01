Panoptic Catering: Red chili pepper spinach dip

Red chili pepper spinach dip

Serves 8-12

Ingredients:

15 ounces thawed chopped frozen spinach or 24 ounces fresh spinach (if using fresh, cook down in 1 teaspoon of olive oil or water and drain)

1 cup grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups heavy cream

2 sticks of butter

Directions:

In a large pot, heat butter and heavy cream over medium heat, cook 8-10 minutes or until bubbly.

After the heavy cream and butter have thoroughly heated, add spinach, salt, pepper, garlic powder and red pepper flakes and cook 5 to 8 minutes over medium heat.

Lower the heat to a simmer and add the pepper jack, Parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheeses.

Stir until melted.

Serve hot with accompaniments as desired. Enjoy!

