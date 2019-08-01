Panoptic Catering: Red chili pepper spinach dip

Red chili pepper spinach dip
Serves 8-12
Ingredients:
15 ounces thawed chopped frozen spinach or 24 ounces fresh spinach (if using fresh, cook down in 1 teaspoon of olive oil or water and drain)
1 cup grated Parmesan
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups heavy cream
2 sticks of butter
Directions:
In a large pot, heat butter and heavy cream over medium heat, cook 8-10 minutes or until bubbly.
After the heavy cream and butter have thoroughly heated, add spinach, salt, pepper, garlic powder and red pepper flakes and cook 5 to 8 minutes over medium heat.
Lower the heat to a simmer and add the pepper jack, Parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheeses.
Stir until melted.
Serve hot with accompaniments as desired. Enjoy!
