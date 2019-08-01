Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon held Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon was held Thursday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Approximately $560,000 was awarded to 130 non-profit organizations.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for deserving organizations throughout the state of Alabama and Southeast.
As the official charity of the Nick Saban Family, Nick and Terry invest their time in hosting luncheons, golf tournaments, scrimmages, and other events to benefit the cause. They are also active in the Annual Fall Giveaway Luncheon, which serves to distribute grants to support children, family, teacher, and student causes.
In 1998, during their time at Michigan State University, Nick and Terry Saban established Nick’s Kids Foundation in honor of the late Nick Saban, Sr. Since then, the Sabans have maintained and supported their charity throughout their careers at Louisiana State University, the Miami Dolphins, and currently at the University of Alabama. To date, Nick’s Kids Foundation has distributed over $6 million to hundreds of deserving organizations and causes. Additionally, Nick and Terry Saban have personally completed their donation of $1 million to the First Generation Scholarship at the University of Alabama.
The Sabans are proud to be major sponsors of new the St. Francis Saban Student Center at their church, St. Francis Catholic.
