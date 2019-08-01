Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon held Thursday

In 1998, during their time at Michigan State University, Nick and Terry Saban established Nick’s Kids Foundation in honor of the late Nick Saban, Sr. Since then, the Sabans have maintained and supported their charity throughout their careers at Louisiana State University, the Miami Dolphins, and currently at the University of Alabama. To date, Nick’s Kids Foundation has distributed over $6 million to hundreds of deserving organizations and causes. Additionally, Nick and Terry Saban have personally completed their donation of $1 million to the First Generation Scholarship at the University of Alabama.