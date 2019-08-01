Nick and Terry Saban give away half a million dollars to charities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nick and Terry Saban shook hands and chatted up fans during Thursday’s Nick’s Kids Luncheon.
“Well we’re always excited to be here. This is one of my favorite days of the year. It’s fun to see our kids here, fun to see our players here,” Nick Saban told media members at the event.
This signing day, is one where football players signed autographs, not letters of intent. The annual event served as a way for the Sabans to thank supporters and distribute more than $560,000 to charities and non-profit groups from around the state that help families and children.
“We really appreciate what all the people do to support the kids every day of their life, the sacrifice they make. So it’s kind of special to honor them today as well,” Saban continued.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation is the official charity of Nick and Terry Saban. To date, the foundation has raised nearly $8 million since the Sabans arrived in Tuscaloosa. That money goes to those in need.
“My dad’s legacy was kind of no man stands as tall as when he stoops to help a child. That’s an inspiration to us to continue to do this,” Saban concluded.
The couple is now working on endowing Nick’s Kids Foundation so they’re able to continue helping children years after he’s done coaching.
